Watch Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Marry 3 Times in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ Trailer

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had not one, not two, but three wedding ceremonies. And in their new Hulu special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part — which now has a release date and trailer — the couple will share behind-the-scenes footage from each one.

As announced Tuesday (April 4), the reality show will premiere Thursday, April 13, on the streaming service. In addition to the Blink-182 drummer and Kardashian’s weddings in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara, ‘Til Death Do Us Part will chronicle the pair’s big-budget, ultra glamorous tying of the knot in Portofino, Italy.

“This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world,” the Poosh founder says in a short trailer for the show, before turning to ask Barker, “Can you believe we got married three times?”

“It’s like choosing a child,” the musician responds. “I can’t pick the best one.”

The trailer also features closeup shots of Kardashian’s romantic wedding gown along with clips of her famous sisters — Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie — enjoying different moments from the couple’s big day. Barker’s daughter Alabama also makes an appearance in the trailer, as does his longtime collaborator and friend Machine Gun Kelly.

The final wedding took place in May 2022 at the seaside estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana (yes, that Dolce and Gabbana) in Portofino, with the pair surrounded by friends and family. It came a few months after Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October of 2021, previously going public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day that year.

Watch the new trailer for Hulu’s ‘Til Death Do Us Part starring Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian below: