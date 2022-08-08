Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA Is on Full Display in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer: Watch

Hulu dropped the season 2 trailer for The Kardashians on Monday (Aug. 8), and once again, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s love story takes center stage.

Khloe Kardashian may kick off the trailer by worrying, “We’re leaving our fate in the hands of random people, what if they hate us?,” but the eldest sister of the famous family can’t be bothered with things like public scrutiny as she revels in her love bubble with the Blink-182 rocker.

“Season 2, here we come!” Kris Jenner announces, before Kourtney states, “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to live as if no one else is watching” from the confessional couch as, ironically, scenes flash across the screen of herself and Barker posing on a red carpet with his teenage kids, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

In other moments from the trailer, the couple pack on the PDA by kissing, hugging and twirling around, though there’s no footage of their star-studded Italian wedding, which was attended by everyone from Machine Gun Kelly and Mark Hoppus to Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce back in May.

Also absent from the supertease is any sign of Pete Davidson, whose split from Kim Kardashian was reported Friday afternoon after nine months of dating, on the same day that Khloe reportedly welcomed her second child with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

The new season of The Kardashians is set to premiere Sept. 22 on Hulu and internationally on Disney+. Watch the complete trailer below.