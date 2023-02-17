Tina Fey Says Ms. Nordbury and Tim Meadows’ Principal Duvall Will Be in ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical

Ms. Nordbury and Principal Duvall are bringing their love to the big screen. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday (Feb. 16), Tina Fey revealed that the North Shore High lovebirds — portrayed by Tim Meadows and herself in the beloved 2004 film — will slip back into those roles for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

Fey said the fellow Saturday Night Live will be on hand when filming begins on March 6 with a cast that also includes Angourie Rice (Cady Heron), Auli’i Cravalho (Janis Ian), Renée Rapp (who originated the role of Regina George on Broadway) and Jaquel Spivey (Damian). The musical based on the big screen teen comedy that starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried was turned into a hit coming-of-age Broadway musical in 2018 with a book by Fey after making its premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. in Oct. 2017.

“We have an amazing cast. I’m super excited about this cast,” Fey told Meyers, noting that she and Meadows will reprise their original roles nearly two decades later because, “teachers work forever. I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island was at a trade show and you’d be like, ‘Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.’ That’s my goal,” she said.

The musical with music from Fey’s husband, composer Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), features the songs “Where Do You Belong?,” “Meet the Plastics,” “Apex Predator,” “Stupid With Love,” “More Is Better” and “I’d Rather Be Me,” among others. Fey said the original compositions from the show will be adjusted for the film, with the actor/writer/producer promising that they will be more “pop.”

SNL boss Lorne Michaels will produce the film along with Fey, who wrote the book for the musical and is also writing the movie musical’s script; Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. will direct.

Fey also noted that her upcoming Restless Leg Tour with pal Amy Pohler had already sold out within days of going on sale.

Watch Fey on Late Night below.