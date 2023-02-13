Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Are Going on Tour Together

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced Monday (Feb. 13) that they are headed out on their first joint comedy tour.

The besties broke the news to Rolling Stone. Produced by Live Nation, Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour will start its four-city run April 28 at Washington, D.C.’s DAR Constitution Hall before heading to Chicago, Boston and Atlantic City through June 10.

In a bicoastal video, recorded with the former 30 Rock star in New York City and the onetime Parks and Recreation lead in Los Angeles, the two pals shared just how excited they are to be hitting the road together. “It’s gonna be an evening of comedy, conversation, improv, maybe a little slow-dancing between us… we don’t know yet! But it’s gonna be awesome,” Fey promised while Poehler added, “We cannot wait to see you. I cannot wait to see you in person, buddy! And yeah, let’s do it!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 17) at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, though a presale begins two days prior on Wednesday, also at 10 a.m., using the code “RESTLESS.”

The Restless Leg Tour will be the first time the two Saturday Night Live legends have appeared together on stage since they last hosted the Golden Globes together back in Feb. 2021. That ceremony marked the fourth time they had MC’d the now-embattled awards show following a three-year stint in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Most recently, Poehler popped back into SNL late last month to support her former Parks and Rec co-star Aubrey Plaza for the one-time NBC page’s hosting debut. Fey’s latest projects include Only Murders in the Building, Girls5eva and the upcoming Netflix series Mulligan.