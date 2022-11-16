Three Contestants Eliminated as ‘The Voice’ Finds Its Final 13

And then there were 13.

Tuesday night’s (Nov. 15) episode of NBC’s The Voice was a nailbiter, a live elimination round which saw four contestants fight for a single spot.

During the show, Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake) performed Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy,” Sasha Hurtado (Team Legend) hit Sia’s “Elastic Heart,” Kevin Hawkins (Team Gwen) tackled Childish Gambino’s “Redbone,” and Kate Kalvach (Team Camila) covered Miley Cyrus’ “When I Look At You”.

Explore Explore Blake Shelton See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

There’s no second chance in this saloon.

After Monday night’s performances, America cast its vote, the tension ramped up. The four hopefuls stood, holding hands, waiting for their name to be called out. Only one could be picked as a wildcard entry.

The honors went to Leatherwood.

Earlier, the 22-year-old from singer from Woodstock, Georgia star beat duo The Dryes in a battle.

The country hopeful won-over Blake Shelton with his blind audition, during which he sang Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time”.

“Welcome to Team Blake,” Shelton said after that first performance. “Has there ever been a country-er name than ‘Leatherwood?’ You have excellent taste in music…I don’t feel too ego-y hitting my button for my own record…I was blown away. What a great country name. ‘Leather. Wood.'”

Leatherwood continues to blow Shelton — and many others — away.

“Bryce never disappoints. He always comes out here and gives a solid performance,” Shelton said after this last chance performance. “He’s got tons of fans out here. That’s why I wasn’t too stressed about putting him in this situation, because I really feel like you have as good a shot as anybody. Not just in the bottom four, but anybody in the competition, to pull yourself back out of this situation that you’re in right now. You sounded incredible, dude.”

The Top 13 contestants who advanced are Bodie (Team Blake), Brayden Lape (Team Blake), Parijita Bastola (Team Legend), Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend), Kique (Team Gwen), Justin Aaron (Team Gwen), Morgan Myles (Team Camila), Devix (Team Camila), Rowan Grace (Team Blake), Kim Cruse (Team Legend), Alyssa Witrado (Team Gwen), Eric Who (Team Camila) and Leatherwood (Team Blake).