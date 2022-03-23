Thingamabob, Cyclops Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch

The latest edition of The Masked Singer had double the fun, as not one but two celebrities were unmasked.

Cyclops and Thingamabob were the latest contestants left go from the hit Fox series, now in its seventh season.

Cyclops, from “Team Bad,” reached the end of the line following a performance of Irene Cara’s ‘80s classic “Flashdance (What a Feeling).” The man under the mask was actor Jorge Reyes (“Lost,” “Hawaii Five-0”).

Thingamabob, from “Team Cuddly”, was also sent packing, something that never happens in real life to the man behind the mask.

The contest impressed with a rendition of MKTO’s “Classic”. The fluffy creature turned out to be Jordan Mailata, the giant Australian—born offensive tackle for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

At 6’8” and built like a tank (he’s listed at 346 lbs), Mailata is rarely shifted this easy. And, ironically, the footballer had trouble removing his helmet.

The current season started with 15 contestants. That number has narrowed, with Garcia (Cyclops) and Mailata (Thingamabob), Duff Goldman (McTerrier) and Joe Buck (Ram) sent home.