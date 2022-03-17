The Weeknd Previews His ‘Simpsons’ Character and It’s Pretty, Pretty Cute: ‘Dreams Come True’

The Weeknd has put up so many career highlights over the past three years that it’s getting hard to count them all. But one bucket list item Abel is super pumped to check off this weekend is a coveted guest spot on The Simpsons. He celebrated a bit early on Wednesday (March 16) with a sneak preview of his animated tween cartoon image, writing, “dream come true” followed by three Simpsons-yellow heart emoji.

He also re-tweeted an image from the series’ feed, which depicted Bart sitting on a skate ramp at sunset next to Abel’s character, Orion Hughes, who rocks skinny jeans, a black t-shirt, pink and purple jacket and the singer’s signature hairdo. “Look who’s dropping in on The Simpsons on this Sunday,” read the caption, which included a pair of eyeball emoji.

According to TV Insider, the singer will actually voice two characters on Sunday’s (March 20) episode, “a famous kid influencer who owns an ultra-cool skate wear brand and his father — in ‘Bart the Cool Kid.'” The site also had an additional image of Bart, Abel and his dad, who sports a goatee, close-cropped hair and a diamond stud earring.

“The Weeknd is a huge animation fan so he reached out to us, which we were super excited about,” episode’s writer Ryan Koh reportedly told the site. “He’s obviously a very cool human, so he seemed like a natural fit to play a very cool boy and his very cool dad. The two characters he plays are impossibly rich, super-confident and self-assured, and we hoped that since the Weeknd is an impossibly rich music megastar, he would also be confident and self-assured, and indeed he naturally gave off that vibe when we recorded him.”

Koh added that the episode finds Bart befriending the influencer, while Homer “leads a rebellion of loser dads.” against them. “Bart’s new friendship with a hip celebrity is going to make him objectively, undeniably cool,” Koh said. “Homer feels left behind and jealous, so he will start wearing skatewear to compensate. He will lead an uprising of his fellow middle-aged loser dads to wear ‘crazy clothes they don’t understand’ in order to feel young and cool again.”

Back in 2020, when he guested on another animated Fox show, American Dad, the Weeknd contributed the jokey song “I’m a Virgin.” At the time, he told Variety that, “an obvious bucket list would be to work on The Simpsons. That would be a dream — and if they’re reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they’re down.”

The Simpsons airs on Fox on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the tweet below.