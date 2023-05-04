The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp Get Close in New Teaser Poster for ‘The Idol’

HBO’s The Idol is about to get the summer sizzling on streaming service Max. To further drum up anticipation for its premiere, HBO and The Weeknd shared a teaser poster for the show — which the singer stars in alongside actress Lily-Rose Depp — on Thursday (May 4).

The image shows The Weeknd as his character Tedros and Depp as pop star Jocelyn. The duo wears dark sunglasses and stylish ensembles while sitting in the back of a red convertible with its top down, as a sunny sky and Los Angeles palm trees serve as the backdrop. In the car, Depp and The Weeknd interlock hands while she leans back into his chest.

“We all crave things that aren’t good for us,” the premium network’s Twitter account captioned the post. “#THEIDOL premieres June 4 on Max.” The Weeknd also shared the snap to his own account, writing that fans should “buckle the f–k up” for the show’s arrival.

With about a month before The Idol‘s premiere, The Weeknd released “Double Fantasy,” a track in collaboration with Future that is set to appear on the album’s official soundtrack, on April 28. And though the “Blinding Lights” singer was not scheduled to do a set at Coachella, he made an appearance during Metro Boomin’s performance to give the song a live debut.

See the poster for The Idol below.

