The Weeknd to Star in His First Feature Film

The Grammy-winning artist will also score the unnamed film alongside his frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Starboy is coming to the silver screen! The Weeknd will be starring in his first feature film, his rep told Billboard Tuesday (Feb. 28).

The “Die For You” hitmaker (real name Abel Tesfaye) will not only star but also write and produce the as-yet-to-be-named film, which is being helmed by critically acclaimed director Trey Edward Shults (Waves, It Comes At Night), who is also co-writing and executive producing. Golden Globes-nominated Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega will co-star alongside The Weeknd and is credited as the film’s executive producer. The Banshees of Inisherin actor and Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan will also be in the cast.

The film is currently shooting in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd’s producing partner Reza Fahim — who co-created the superstar’s upcoming HBO series The Idol — Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss are also credited as the film’s producers. Fahim is also one of the co-writers. Director of photography Chayse Irvin (Blonde, BlacKkKlansman) is also joining the production.

The chart-topping superstar tapped his frequent collaborator, producer Oneohtrix Point Never, to score the film with him, just one year after he co-executive produced his latest album Dawn FM. OPN also previously scored the 2019 film Uncut Gems, which The Weeknd also starred in.

The Weeknd is represented by CAA, manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Amir “Cash” Esmailian and attorney Kenny Meiselas of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. Shults is represented by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Ortega is represented by CAA, Gilbertson Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Keoghan is represented by WME, Entertainment 360, B-Side Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

