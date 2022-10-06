The Weeknd Demands ‘Full Control’ of Lily-Rose Depp in New Trailer for ‘The Idol’

HBO unveiled the latest trailer for The Weeknd‘s upcoming drama series The Idol on Thursday (Oct. 6).

In the clip, the artist otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye portrays a magnetic and mysterious self-help guru who gets himself involved in the career of Lily-Rose Depp’s beleaguered pop star, Jocelyn.

“These people are wondering whether you still got that fire. So give ’em what they love,” he tells her. “Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come to gather. Trust no one … Just me.”

Set to a sinister cover of Donna Summer‘s “Love to Love You Baby,” the trailer shows Tesfaye’s cult leader assert more and more dominance over Depp’s artistry (“I need full control, no matter f–king what,” he demands), even seductively blindfolding her in the recording booth while another character played by Dan Levy wonders aloud, “Where did he come from?”

Created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, the series also features Jane Adams, Suzanna Son, Moses Sumney, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Neff, Troye Sivan — whose character gets accused in the trailer of trying to “c–kblock America” — and BLACKPINK‘s Jennie.

In a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Sennott teased the show by telling the host, “It’s been so amazing, and I was, like, fans of both [The Weeknd and Levinson] before going in … I had all these tweets where I was like, ‘The Weeknd is my boyfriend.’ And I was like, ‘F–k!’ I had to do a little cleanup. A little maintenance of the timeline. But yeah, it’s been really amazing and I’m very excited for people to see it.”

Watch the new trailer for HBO’s The Idol below.