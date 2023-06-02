The Weeknd Is ‘Really Proud’ of BLACKPINK’s Jennie on ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd is poised for one of the biggest nights of his career this Sunday. On June 4, The Idol, the HBO drama series co-created and co-led by The Weeknd, premieres on HBO and Max.

The series, which was co-created and directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, boasts a bevy of stars in its cast, including Lily Rose-Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Dan Levy and Jennie Ruby Jane. While many cast members are also musicians, Jennie is the only woman in the cast with a legitimate pop music career. In fact, she is one-fourth of the world-conquering K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, The Weeknd gushed, “It’s important that we got someone like Jennie who understands this world.” The “Die for You” singer continued, “A lot of these musicians, like myself, are non-actors, and we all understand the world. … We’re all tapping into a place. And I think Jennie does it incredibly well on the show. I’m really proud of her.”

The Idol marks Jennie’s acting debut.

As a part of BLACKPINK, she has achieved record-breaking commercial success across streaming, sales and touring. The Billboard Music Award-nominated girl group is currently in the midst of their Born Pink World Tour; upon the tour’s conclusion, the South Korean superstars will have performed in 21 different countries across four continents. The tour is in support of the group’s sophomore studio album, Born Pink, which became their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. On the Billboard Hot 100, the “How You Like That” singers have earned several top 40 hits, including “Pink Venom” (No. 22), “Shut Down” (No. 25), and the Selena Gomez-assisted “Ice Cream” (No. 13).