‘The Voice’ Coaches Call Sister Trio Sorellé’s Playoff Performance ‘Too Perfect’: Exclusive Preview

There’s something about Sorellé. The sister trio — Madi, Ani and Bella Heichel — are back Monday night (May 1) on The Voice to perform “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” in the playoff round, and Billboard has the first look at their performance below.

The sisters bring their pristine harmonies to the song, co-written and made famous by Etta James in 1962 and covered by Christina Aguilera for the Burlesque soundtrack in 2006. Sorellé (Italian for sisters) are competing to move forward on coach Chance the Rapper‘s team, but you’ll have to wait until Monday night’s episode to see if they advance.

If the other coaches have anything to do with Chance’s decision, they’re a sure thing.

“I mean, come on. This is cheating,” Blake Shelton says after the performance. “It’s too perfect! I loved the individual moments that you guys all had. … I mean, you’re gonna put them through, aren’t ya?” he implored Chance.

“The energy off you guys is insane,” Chance’s fellow rookie coach Niall Horan chimed in, asking them what they listened to growing up. When Kelly Clarkson suggested they’re channeling 1940s music like The Andrews Sisters’ “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” Madi told the coaches: “We studied that to study our harmonies!”

“What you’re doing is so fresh,” Clarkson added. “It’s just unlike anyone else.”

Chance had the final say, telling the sisters: “I’m so proud every time you get onstage. It just blows everybody away. You’ve been so receptive to all the notes. Y’all killed it.”

Watch the full performance below, and tune in to the new episode of The Voice on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.