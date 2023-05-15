Reba McEntire Joining Upcoming Season 24 of ‘The Voice’

NBC announced the cast for the upcoming fall season of The Voice on Monday morning (May 15), revealing that former judge John Legend will be back in the mix in addition to returning castmate Gwen Stefani.

The two will be joined by Niall Horan in his second season, with one-time Voice hold-out country icon Reba McEntire filling the final slot for season 24. The quartet will take over for the current season’s team leaders, which include Chance the Rapper and the lone original remaining seat-filler, Blake Shelton, who is hanging it up after 12 years during season 23’s two-night finale on May 22-23.

Earlier this year, McEntire was asked if she thought she’d make a good replacement for Shelton, revealing that she was almost one of the OG Voice judges. She told ET that she was originally offered a role on the show before it debuted in 2011 before producers pivoted to Shelton.

“I got [a look at] the Holland version of The Voice. They sent it to me and I said, ‘I can’t see me doing that,’” she said in Feb. of her feelings after seeing the original version of the show that has spawned a global franchise. “Because, you know, I’m a gypsy at heart,” said McEntire, 68 of her desire not to be tied down to one project for so long at the time.

McEntire did not end up completely abandoning the show, though, serving as a mentor to Team Blake in 2011 and then returning again in 2015 and serving as a Mega Mentor during this season. Stefani is also no stranger, serving as a coach during six different seasons (7, 9, 17, 19 and 22), while Legend was a coach during seasons 16-22.

Check out NBC’s announcement below.