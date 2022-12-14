Blake Shelton Doesn’t Know Who Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper Are in New ‘The Voice’ Promo

With a record nine wins on the board, The Voice coach Blake Shelton is feeling pretty confident about making it an even 10. In fact, in a new promo video for the show’s upcoming season 23 shared by EW just hours before Shelton’s season 22 charge country singer Bryce Leatherwood took home the title on Tuesday night (Dec. 13), Shelton pretended that he didn’t even know who one of his new co-workers was.

“Do you think I’ve got a chance of beating you in your final season,” asks Niall Horan in the video teasing the season slated to kick off in March 2023. “No,” says Shelton confidently to a gobsmacked Horan. “Strong words from a big man,” says the former One Direction star while brushing some stage make-up onto Shelton’s cheeks in what seems like a new guy hazing ritual.

Next up is fellow newbie Chance the Rapper, who asks returning coach Kelly Clarkson to asses his odds on the singing competition. “Do you think I have a chance of beating you?” he asks the singer and daytime talk show host. “A chance?” Clarkson says with a stage laugh as she and the MC joyfully dance it out together.

“I think my biggest competition is probably Kelly,” Chance adds. “But I’mma still win, though.”

The 30-second sneak peek ends with Kelly asking Blake to share his thoughts about the new kids on the block, which Shelton answers with his typical tall guy confidence. “Who are they again?” he quips as Chance and Niall point to themselves in another frame. “Blake is now my dad… no offense to my dad,” Horan says while hugging his new TV pops. Clarkson posits the upcoming season as “the vets versus the newbies,” as Horan promises that no matter what they’re going to have a lot of fun next year.

The sole remaining original coach, Shelton announced in Oct. that the upcoming season will be his final spin in the show’s signature red captain chair. He’ll be flanked by Clarkson, who appeared on seasons 14-21, with her sibling trio, Girl Named Tom, taking home the trophy during season 21. And while Horan will be making his Voice debut, he, of course, began his career as a contestant on the UK’s The X Factor, where he was teamed up with the rest of the One Direction gang.

The upcoming season of The Voice will premiere on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Click here to watch the promo.