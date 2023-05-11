Nick Jonas, Usher, Camila Cabello & More ‘Voice’ Coaches to Appear on Blake Shelton’s Last Episode: Exclusive

The Voice is crowning its season 23 winner in a little over a week, and the two-night finale on Monday and Tuesday, May 22-23, not only marks the end of a season, but also the end of an era: Blake Shelton will be departing the show after 12 years and 23 seasons as coach.

To celebrate Shelton’s impact on The Voice, Dolly Parton, as well as previous Voice coaches Usher, Pharrell, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Hudson, will all make special appearances during the finale, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

Additionally, original coach CeeLo Green, Lewis Capaldi and Diplo with Lily Rose will take the stage to perform as well. Of course, the bromance between Shelton and OG Voice coach Adam Levine is still alive and well, so it makes sense that Maroon 5 will also perform their new single “Middle Ground” during the finale as well.

On Monday night, the five remaining contestants will perform a ballad and an uptempo song in front of current coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Shelton to give America one last chance to crown them this season’s winner.

Shelton announced his departure from The Voice back in October. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote in a statement posted to social media. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

The singer concluded his statement by thanking the contestants and the fans. “It would not happen without you,” he wrote.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally included Miley Cyrus, but she will not be part of the Voice finale.