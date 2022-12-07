‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale to Feature Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, Adam Lambert, Kane Brown & More

Next Tuesday’s (Dec. 13) two-hour The Voice finale will feature a star-studded parade of guest stars on hand to celebrate the crowning of season 22’s champion. At the end of the night, a winner will emerge after the final showdown between finalists bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Baryden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Morgan Myles.

But before that happens, viewers will be treated to a cavalcade of all-star collaborations, including Kane Brown performing the title track from his Different Man album with coach Blake Shelton, whose team has three slots in the final five. Kelly Clarkson — who will return as a coach for season 23 in March — will sing a solo version of her Ariana Grande Christmas duet “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” from her When Christmas Comes Around…” holiday album.

In addition, Maluma will be on hand for a run through his Billboard Latin Airplay chart No. 1 “Junio,” OneRepublic will play their top 5 hit “I An’t Worried,” Adam Lambert will take on his cover of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” (which will appear on his upcoming album, High Drama), Breland will make his Voice debut with “For What It’s Worth” and returning season 21 winner Girl Named Tom will perform “One More Christmas” from the trio’s debut EP.

In his swan song, lone original coach Shelton could be poised to add a ninth win to his already record-setting Voice resumé with three of his team members in the mix (Leatherwood, Lape and bodie) after Tuesday night’s (Dec. 6) semi-final round.

The Voice‘s season finale will air from 9-11 p.m. ET.