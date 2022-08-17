‘The Voice’ Reveals Jazmine Sullivan, Charlie Puth, Jimmie Allen & Sean Paul as Season 22 Battle Advisors

Season 22 of The Voice won’t premiere until the fall, but NBC revealed the judges’ picks for Battle Advisors on Wednesday (Aug. 17).

John Legend and Blake Shelton has teamed up, respectively, with Jazmine Sullivan and Jimmie Allen as their Battle Advisors for the season while new coach Camila Cabello has enlisted Charlie Puth to help mentor her team through their Battles. Meanwhile returning coach Gwen Stefani is back in her spinning chair for the first time since Season 19 — which she won for the first time with contestant Carter Rubin — and is bringing Sean Paul along for the ride as her Advisor.

Interestingly, Cabello actually served as the Battle Advisor for Team Legend during Season 21 last fall, but now they’ll be pitted against one another for the first time as competing coaches.

That’s not the only change coming to the new season of the NBC reality hit, either. The stakes will be higher than ever during the Knockout Rounds thanks to a new three-way knockout rule that will see three different singers or groups facing off for a single spot in the Live Playoffs. And rather than a single mentor overseeing the proceedings the way superstars like Ed Sheeran, Usher, Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey have in the past, the coaches will be responsible for preparing their individual teams for the Knockouts.

Last season, Kelly Clarkson took home her fourth win as a coach thanks to sibling vocal trio Girl Named Tom, but chose to take a break from the show this season after eight consecutive seasons. Instead, she’s currently launching a nationwide search for a “Kellyoke” duet partner on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The new season of The Voice premieres September 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.