Who Do You Think Will Win Season 21 of ‘The Voice’? Vote!

NBC’s The Voice is wrapping up season 21 with part two of its finale on Tuesday (Dec. 14), and Billboard wants to know who you think should win the singing competition!

Coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton are neck and neck with two contestants each on their respective teams in the running for first place: sibling trio Girl Named Tom and 14-year-old sensation Hailey Mia (who’s the youngest in the competition) on Team Kelly, and seasoned artist Wendy Moten and Navy veteran-turned-artist Paris Winningham on Team Blake. Gospel performer Jershika Maple is the only one repping Team John. Ariana Grande, who is in her first season as a coach, does not have any contestants in the finale.

During part one of the live finale Monday night, Mia channeled two other teen sensations — Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish — when she performed Rodrigo’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 3 hit “Deja Vu” from Sour as well as Eilish’s “Idontwannabeyouanymore” from her 2017 EP dont smile at me, the latter of which Legend described as his favorite performance of the season.

The winner will be announced during part two of The Voice season 21 two-hour live finale, which airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

So who do you think will win this season of The Voice? Vote below!