‘The Voice’ Hopeful Delivers a ‘Special’ Rendition of Lizzo’s ‘Cuz I Love You’ and Blows the Coaches Away

Season 22 of the The Voice only recently kicked off, and coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello are already being blown away during the blind auditions. During the Monday night (Sept. 26) episode, 20-year-old hopeful Morgan Taylor very quickly earned a four-chair turn with a cover of Lizzo‘s “Cuz I Love You.”

Taylor, just eight seconds into her rendition of the soulful track’s opening line, first got a turn from Shelton, who confidently pounded his fist on his button. Fellow coach and wife Stefani, initially appearing confused at Shelton’s near-instant reaction, followed suit and pressed her button second. After Taylor landed a hearty vocal run, Legend tossed his hat into the ring and turned his seat around.

Cabello needed more time to be sold on Taylor’s vocals, but by the time the hopeful sang the song’s pre-chorus (“I thought that I didn’t care/ I thought I was love-impaired/ But baby, baby/ I don’t know what I’m gonna do/ I’m crying ’cause I love you, oh”), the “Havana” singer also turned her chair.

Following the performance, Cabello inquired what type of music Taylor wishes to sing, to which she replied, “Soulful pop.” Cabello added, “Kinda like what you just sang. A Lizzo song is no small feat. I was the last person to turn around because I know they’re all going to be like, ‘Why are you the last person to turn around?’ … That performance was 95 percent of the way. I feel like on the notes you missed, you didn’t support enough because nerves got the best of you, which I can totally relate. I feel like I can really help you execute. I know all of the tricks to basically get you from a 95 to 99.9 … plus, I know the pop landscape pretty well.”

“That song is such a daunting song to take on, and you have such a really powerful soprano voice,” Legend chimed in. “The higher part was so compelling, it sounded like it should be on the radio, it sounded special. The other thing that’s hard about that song though is that rap singing part.” He also noted that Taylor could use his assistance to help her “improve on those little things so that you get to 100 percent.”

After a few moments of hesitation, Taylor ultimately chose to be on Team John, and got a warm embrace from the 12-time Grammy winner.

Watch Morgan Taylor’s performance of Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” below.