Watch Kelly Clarkson Reunite With Contestant Jej Vinson on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson was reunited with her 2019 The Voice team member, Jej Vinson, when the singer returned for season 23 — this time in a group.

The trio, called Sheer Element, took the stage for the blind auditions on Tuesday (March 7), where they delivered a sleek rendition of Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” complete with flawless three-part harmonies.

Their impressive performances got chair turns from Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson, whose jaw dropped when she saw her former team member Vinson. “What the hell!” she screamed upon seeing him.

“He was Team Kelly on another season. He is incredible, that is insane,” Clarkson explained to her fellow coaches, before later telling the Sheer Element, “You’re incredible and I already love Jej’s voice. You’re so incredibly tight and you know your vibe. You’re not picking a coach to teach you anything about that. You’re picking a coach for song selection, and that’s really key.”

Horan also chimed in, noting that he turned his chair because the group’s performance “made me feel,” before adding that he has some experience in a group as a former member as One Direction. “I’ve been in a group. My favorite acts of all time are The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Boyz II Men. I feel that we could work very well together,” Horan shared.

Chance the Rapper also gave his pitch for the trio, sharing, “I can tell that you guys have done this together for a while because it sounds so tight. As an overall presentation, it was just insane.”

He continued, “I also produce music for a few different groups, and I think I could see exactly where you guys could go with your style, aesthetic and with the three of you guys as a group. So, if you want to win, come get down with Team Chance.”

Watch the full performance below, and be sure to tune into The Voice tonight (March 7) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see who Sheer Element chose as their coach.