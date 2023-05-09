Watch Gina Miles Float Through ‘The Voice’ Playoffs With a Chris Isaak Classic

The Voice playoffs on Monday night (May 8) saw eight contestants advance to the next round of the competition. Of the eight, Gina Miles managed to secure her spot with a stunning cover of Chris Isaak‘s hit “Wicked Game.’

Miles took to the stage backed by several instrumentalists while giving an emotional rendition of the track. “What a wicked game you play, to make me feel this way/ What a wicked thing to do, to let me dream of you/ What a wicked thing to say, you never felt this way/ What a wicked thing to do, to make me dream of you,” she powerfully sang, effortlessly switching between vocal registers.

At the end of Miles’ performance, Niall Horan — her coach — as well as Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Blake Shelton all gave her a standing ovation.

“Wicked Game” was released as a single from Isaak’s third studio album, 1989’s Heart Shaped World. The track became popular in when it was featured in David Lynch’s 1990 film Wild at Heart (starring Nicolas Cage and Laura Derndebuted) and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in December that year. “Wicked Game” peaked at No. 6 on the all-genre tally, and spent 24 weeks on the chart.

Miles’ performance isn’t the first time a contestant on The Voice has covered Isaak’s “Wicked Game”: Cali Wilson delivered her take on the track during the season 17 knockout rounds in 2019. Wilson’s cover propelled the song to the top of Rock Digital Song Sales, and it became Isaak’s first No. 1 single on a Billboard chart.

Listen to Miles’ cover of “Wicked Game” in above.