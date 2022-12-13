‘The Voice’ Finalist Bodie Puts a Soulful Spin on Harry Styles‘ ’Late Night Talking’: Watch

The Voice is down to its final contestants ahead of tonight’s live finale. During the Monday (Dec. 12) episode, Bodie dialed up the soul for his rendition of Harry Styles‘ “Late Night Talking” and turned the hit into a sultry pop track that fit his unique style.

Bodie kicked off the performance on The Voice stage solo with trilling piano notes to accompany him, and started by singing the track’s chorus, and then going into the first verse. The singer injected the lyrics with several immaculately placed vocals runs before upping the ante — and the tempo — halfway through the showcase, when dancers clad in monochrome blue and orange suits, much like Styles’ fashion.

“We’ve been doin’ all this late night talkin’/ ‘Bout anything you want until the mornin’/ Now you’re in my life/ I can’t get you off my mind,” Bodie sang, clad in a gray suit decorated with sequined stars.

“Late Night Talking” was released as the second single from Styles’ third album, Harry’s House, on June 21. The track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September, and spent a total of 24 weeks on the chart.

Bodie is on Team Blake, and is currently up against contestants Morgan Myles, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Omar Jose Cardona. On Tuesday’s finale of The Voice, the singer will perform a duet with Blake Shelton and will see if he becomes the season 22 champion.

Watch Bodie’s performance in the video above.