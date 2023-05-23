Another year, another season of The Voice in the books. The NBC singing competition’s 23rd season will wrap on Tuesday night (May 23), as five contestants compete to be crowned as the winner.

The final five in the show are Gina Miles (Team Niall), Grace West and NOIVAS (Team Blake), Sorelle (Team Chance) and D.Smooth (Team Kelly).

On Monday night, the finalists were tasked with performing an uptempo song and a ballad for the audience. Miles went with Taylor Swift’s “Style” and Sinéas O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”; West performed Vicki Lawrence’s “The Lights Went Out in Georgia” and Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You”; NOIVAS opted for Lenny Kravitz’s “Fly Away” and Chris Stapleton’s “Cold”; Sorelle gave her unique rendition of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High” and Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons”; D.Smooth chose Bobby Caldwell’s “What You Won’t Do for Love” and Johnny Gill’s “My, My, My.”

Following Monday’s set of solo, live finale performances, each contestant will perform a duet with their respective coaches — Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Blake Shelton.

Tuesday’s finale will also double as a celebration of Shelton’s final episode on the show. The program will feature special appearances and performances from Dolly Parton, Usher, Pharrell, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Cee Lo Green, Jennifer Hudson, Maroon 5, and Diplo with Lily Rose.

Who do you think should win season 23 of The Voice? Vote in our poll below.