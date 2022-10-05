×
‘The Voice’ Contestant Dia Malai Delivers ‘Real Love’ on Mary J. Blige Classic

"I loved your energy, your confidence," John Legend told the singer.

Dia Malai auditioned for season 22 of The Voice on Tuesday (Oct. 4) with a high-energy cover of “Real Love” by Mary J. Blige.

“We are lovers through and through/ And though we made it through the storm/ I really want you to realize, I really want to put you on/ I’ve been searching for someone to satisfy my every need/ Won’t you be my inspiration?/ Be the real love that I need,” she sang on the opening verse.

The 26-year-old’s vocals quickly earned the stamp of approval from John Legend, who was the only coach to turn his chair for the soulful number.

“Dia, I love that you came out and told the crowd to get out of their seat,” he said during the post-song feedback. “I loved your energy, your confidence. I feel so lucky that I don’t even have to fight for you, you’re just on my team. Yes!”

Gwen Stefani also called the newest member of Team Legend “unbelievably cute,” adding, “There were so many good notes and tones. You did a great job and I know that John is gonna be a perfect fit for you, so I’m looking forward to seeing what you do on the show.”

Coincidentally, the singer shares a first name with Dia Frampton, a success from the early seasons of The Voice who launched a solo career after coming in second place on the inaugural season of the singing competition.

Watch Malai impress Legend with her confident Mary J. Blige cover above.

