‘The Voice’ Announces Dan + Shay as First-Ever Coaching Duo

After OG coach Blake Shelton‘s final spin last month, The Voice is continuing its reinvention of the coaches panel. While the upcoming fall season 24 will feature Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, alongside fellow returning judges Niall Horan and John Legend, as well as newcomer Reba McEntire, the following season will seriously mix things up.

Come spring 2024, season 25 will bring even bigger changes, with Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay joining the lineup as the series’ first-ever coaching duo. They will join Legend and McEntire, along with returning season 23 fan-favorite coach Chance the Rapper.

Though The Voice has never had a two-headed coaching team, Dan + Shay are not strangers to the franchise, as they stepped in as Shelton’s battle advisors in season 20.

Before all that change, though, McEntire will slide into the spot vacated by Shelton for the upcoming fall season 24. Earlier this year, McEntire was asked if she thought she’d make a good replacement for Shelton, revealing that she was almost one of the original Voice judges. She told ET that she was offered a role on the show before it debuted in 2011, with producers pivoting to Shelton when Reba passed.

“I got [a look at] the Holland version of The Voice. They sent it to me and I said, ‘I can’t see me doing that,’” she said in February of her feelings after seeing the original version of the show that went on to spawn a global franchise. “Because, you know, I’m a gypsy at heart,” added McEntire, 68, of her desire not to be tied to one project for so long.

McEntire didn’t totally bail, though, acting as a mentor to Team Blake in 2011, returning in 2015 and then again this past season as a Mega Mentor.

Check out the official announcement below.