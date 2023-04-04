×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

‘The Voice’ Contestants Sent Into Battle With Cyndi Lauper Classic

Team Niall's singers were hard to separate.

Kate Cosentino and Tiana Goss on "The Voice"
Kate Cosentino and Tiana Goss on "The Voice" "The Voice"

Cyndi Lauper reminded us “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” They also want to win, especially when they’ve reached the Battles round of NBC’s The Voice.

Team Niall singers Kate Cosentino, the 23-year-old from Kansas City, MO, and Tiana Goss, the 29-year-old from Los Angeles, stepped onto the stage and into the bright lights for a stripped down cover of Lauper’s enduring ‘80s classic, with some shimmies for good measure.

Related

Oliver Steele and Iam Tongi on "American Idol"

'Idol' Contestants Iam Tongi And Oliver Steele Dedicate 'Save Your Tears' to Their Dads

Explore

Explore

Cyndi Lauper

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“That was a really cool arrangement of that song,” Chance the Rapper remarked. “I felt the lyrics for the first time.” He thought it was “awesome,” and the singers “smashed the choreography.” If he had to choose who would go on to become a star, well, he wouldn’t want to choose. Based off this Battle, he remarked, Cosentino had the edge.

Kelly Clarkson concurred. “I think it’s a level playing field.” Blake Shelton said Goss had the magic dust, at least on this occasion.

Horan, as the team boss, isn’t allowed to sit on the fence. He went with Cosentino.

In the spirit of the song, these girls both get to have fun. Chance used his steal, and welcomed Goss into his team, and back in the game.

Watch below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad