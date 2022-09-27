‘The Voice’ Contestant Injects ‘Twang’ Into Taylor Swift Cover

The blind auditions are in full swing on The Voice, and Cara Brindisi has already put down a marker.

The 34-year-old contestant covered Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” with some good old-fashion country flair — a style that’s close to the hearts of millions of TayTay fans.

It didn’t take long before chairs began to turn, starting with Blake Shelton, and followed closely by his partner Gwen Stefani.

Brindisi, a native of Worcester, Massachusetts, explained her decision to cover Swift. “I just love songs that tell stories. And that story is one that I think most everyone at some point in their life can relate to.”

Shelton liked what he heard. “I heard some twang coming out in your voice. And it was ringing my bell. It really was.”

That’s not all. Brindisi also has the “pipes to compete,” he enthused.

Stefani wasn’t going to be a pushover. “I love just putting your heart in a song and being able to relate…I don’t think that it matters about genre as much as it matters about hear, and music is the vessel to that. I would love to work with you.”

A decision had to be made, and the hopeful went with Stefani.



The talent quest’s 22nd season is broken down to four competitive stages, the third phase of which will include three-way knockouts for the very first time.

