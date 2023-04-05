‘The Voice’ Contestant ‘Smashed’ Battle of Soul: Watch

The Battles round rumbles on as The Voice’s contestants pull out their best, or face elimination.

On Tuesday night’s (April 4) episode, Team Niall singers Jerome Godwin III, the 20-year-old Ashford, AL native, went head-to-head with Talia Smith, the 29-year-old who calls Queens, NY home.

Both tackled Sam Smith’s “Like I Can” for a performance that had the coaches bouncing along, and Niall Horan out of his seat.

Kelly Clarkson was impressed with Godwin’s control, and Smith’s range and capability. “I could not take my eyes off of you,” she remarked. It’s not her choice to make, but she’s “bummed to see either one of you go.”

Jerome “smashed it,” added Chance the Rapper. “You could sing anything. I feel like you’d be really good with gospel and soul, but I also think you could do, like, Broadway stuff.” Smith, he reckoned, had some “pitch issues,” but she found the pocket halfway through the song.

Blake Shelton concurred – Godwin “took this battle.”

Decision time. Yes, there were “obviously some pitch issues across the board,” noted Horan. Still, it was an “unbelievable performance,” the Irishman enthused. This Battle would always come down to “who had the most composure.” And that was Godwin.

Smith proved she was a good sport, thanking the coaches and producing a late surprise. She revealed that she’s carrying a baby.

Watch the Battle below.