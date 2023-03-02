‘The Voice’ Coaches Warm Up for Season 23 With Cover of a Frankie Valli Classic

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper joined forces to tackle a cover of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” that was shared Thursday (March 2).

Seated in a circle in gilded velvet chairs, the four coaches of The Voice each took turns singing lines from the 1967 classic. “You’re just too good to be true/ Can’t take my eyes off of you,” Chance crooned, reminding fans that he’s just as good a singer as a rapper before tossing the mic to Horan, who contiued, “You’ll be like heaven to touch/ I wanna hold you so much” on the opening verse.

The former One Direction singer also shared the video to his social media accounts, captioning the clip, “Very glad we got to do this together ! Hope you enjoy.”

The two newcomers join OG coach Shelton and returning vet Clarkson for the reality competition’s 23rd go-around. The season will also mark the country star’s final turn in his trusty spinning chair after serving as a coach since the series’ debut in April 2011. Since then, he’s competed against 17 other superstars — from pal Adam Levine and original coaches Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green, to more recent additions such as Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello — and taken home the trophy a record nine times, including with season 22 champ Bryce Leatherwood.

Most notably, though, Shelton also met his now wife Gwen Stefani on the set of the NBC show when the “Hollaback Girl” singer joined the rotating panel of coaches in season seven.

Season 23 of The Voice is set to premiere on Monday (March 6) with the first round of blind auditions. Watch Chance, Horan, Clarkson and Shelton harmonize their way through “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” below.