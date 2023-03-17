Watch This ‘The Voice’ Contestant’s Stunning Harry Styles Cover Get a Four-Chair Turn

There’s a lot of pressure when covering a hit song, especially when that song had topped the Hot 100 for 15 weeks. However, taking on Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” was no issue for 32-year-old Cait Martin, who put a soulful rendition on the track for her The Voice blind audition.

Her clean vocals and angelic high notes had all four coaches — Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan — turning their red chairs around for a chance to get the budding star on their team this season.

However, Martin’s mom, who was watching the whole thing from side stage, knew immediately who she wanted her daughter’s coach to be. “Kelly! Kelly! Kelly!” she was heard chanting, to which Clarkson hilariously replied, “You know what they say. You should always listen to your parents. That’s the better path. That’s the one God tells us.”

The original American Idol went on to say, “I turned around instantaneously. I could tell in your voice and how much control you had in the beginning — that beautiful vibrato is so crystal clear — and I knew you were going to go big and powerful, but I didn’t know how big your range was. That was high and you did it so effortlessly. I feel like I would be such a great coach for you. I believed in you light years before these guys turned around.”

Shelton then made his case to be Martin’s coach, using the excuse that season 23 is his last on the show. “I would love to go out with a win on this thing. I think that I can dig down deep and somehow find the energy and passion one more time to win The Voice. It would be awesome if you would be on the last Team Blake,” the country star shared.

Chance the Rapper went on to compare Martin to Whitney Houston, and Horan complimented the singer on her storytelling abilities. “You guys are not making it easy for me whatsoever,” Martin said in response.

Check out the impressive audition below, and be sure to tune in to The Voice on NBC on Monday at 8 p.m. ET to see who Martin’s coach is.