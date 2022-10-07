×
Constance Howard Reminds John Legend of Rihanna With Justin Bieber ‘Peaches’ Cover

Camila Cabello also turned her chair around for the groovy rendition of Bieber's 2021 hit.

Constance Howard on The Voice.
Constance Howard on The Voice. Courtesy of NBC

Upon hearing Constance Howard’s Caribbean-tinged rendition of Justin Bieber‘s 2021 Grammy nominated hit “Peaches,” The Voice judge Camila Cabello turned her chair around right away to get the 27-year-old Texas native on her team.

“I have one more spot on my team and I’ve been really careful about who I pick for this last spot,” the “Havana” singer told Howard following her mind blowing audition. “There is nobody else like you on my team. I’ve been looking for somebody like you that has character, voice and that distinctiveness.”

John Legend, the other coach to turn his chair around, added that the budding star reminded him of Rihanna. “Because Rihanna does a really effective job of bringing Caribbean and African influence into pop music,” he explained. “You just have such a special voice. Your chest notes are just so different from those whistle notes that you’re doing.”

Watch Constance Howard’s full audition below, and tune into the next episode of The Voice to find out who the singer ultimately picks as her coach. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will stream on Peacock. For those without cable, you can watch The Voice online via NBC.com with a cable provider login. The NBC app is also available on smartphone devices, Amazon FireApple TVRoku and more.

