‘The Voice’ Hopeful Hillary Torchiana Tackles Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’

Hillary Torchiana auditioned for season 22 of The Voice on Monday (Oct. 3) with arguably the biggest torch song of the 2020s: Adele‘s “Easy on Me.”

“There ain’t no gold in this river/ But I can’t bring myself to swim when/ I am drowning in this silence/ Baby, let me in/ Go easy on me, baby/ I was still a child/ Didn’t get the chance to/ Feel the world around me/ I had no time to choose/ What I chose to do/ So go easy on me,” the Westchester, Penn., native sang before launching into another emotional round of the chorus

It only took Torchiana’s first vocal run in the ballad for Blake Shelton to hit his button, and the 34-year-old ended up on his team by default by the time she finished the song.

“I’m so happy for you,” newbie coach Camila Cabello said during the feedback portion of the audition. “I think an Adele song is just, it’s a hard pick because you just know that you’re gonna be compared to her, your tone is gonna be compared to her. So I’m excited to see what other song choices you make, and even though your coach is, like, kooky and weird and …”

For his part, Shelton admitted that he didn’t know the song was by Adele at first, prompting Cabello to tease, “Do you listen to the radio? I mean, do you live under a rock?” However, he admitted he pressed his button for Torchiana after detecting “some twang” in her voice that he could work with as a coach.

Watch Torchiana’s Adele cover below.