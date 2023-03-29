‘The Voice’: Alyssa Lazar and Magnus Enter Into Battle on Elton John’s ‘Your Song’

The Battles Round is firing up on NBC’s The Voice, and on Tuesday night’s (March 28) episode two contestants took a flight with the Rocket Man. Only one is going to come back down.

Chance The Rapper’s teammates Alyssa Lazar, the 24-year-old Clarks Summit, PA native, went head-to-head with Magnus, the 25-year-old Chesapeake, VA resident, on Elton John’s signature tune “You Song.”

“You have completely different tones but it worked beautifully,” said Kelly Clarkson when the music stopped. She pointed out the power in Lazar’s voice, and the full-round-bodied style of Magnus’ vocals, which, coincidently, is also how she likes her wine.

If the singers burned some rocket fuel for the occasion, the judges appeared to be flat.

“It sounds cozy, it sounds like home,” Clarkson remarked, giving Blake Shelton an easy line of attack. Clarkson and Magnus had issues with the performers’ vibrato. No surprises, Clarkson would lean towards Magnus if it were her choice to make.

Niall Horan fancied Lazar’s singer-songwriter-storyteller talents, and her ability to “break in tone and character.” And the Irishman admitted it was a “bold” choice of song which would obviously “lean towards Magnus.”

The final decision came down to Chance. Lazar’s voice and style “was meant for this song, and I feel like each time you performed it, you got better,” he remarked. As for Magnus, “You hype me up.”

In the end, the could be only one. And that was Magnus. Watch below.



