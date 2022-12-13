‘The Voice’ 5 Finalists Perform Twice For The Win

The winner of The Voice 2022 is in plain sight, but the coronation must wait a little longer.

On the penultimate episode of NBC’s popular singing competition, each of the remaining contestants got their chance to sing twice for America’s vote.

One, an up-tempo number. The other, something from the heart.

Explore Explore Bodie See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Bodie (Team Blake) went out and hit Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” and Brandon Lake’s “Gratitude”; Morgan Myles (Team Camila) sang Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush”; Brayden Lape (Team Blake) sang Corey Kent’s “Wild As Her” and Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind”; Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake) tackled Travis Tritt’s ““T-R-O-U-B-L-E” and Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes”; and Omar José Cardona (Team Legend) went with Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel” and Queen’s “Somebody to Love”.

All of them will fancy their chances. Some pundits are calling it for Leatherwood, others are moved by Myles.

The season-long frontrunner Bodie did his chances no harm with a fun cover of Styles’ poppy number, despite being thrust into the opening spot of the night. He followed up with a dramatic rendition of “Gratitude” that had everyone waving their hands in the air.

Earlier in the competition, the California native impressed with his take on a modern classic, JVKE’s 2022 release “Golden Hour”; he won through in a battle with Jaeden Luke on Justin Bieber‘s “As Long as You Love Me”; and got a four-chair turn during the blind auditions with a performance of The Fray’s “You Found Me”.

All will be revealed soon.

The reality show’s live two-day finale wraps with results at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Dec. 13). For the lucky winner, Christmas will come early. The winner’s spoils include a recording contract with Universal Music Group and $100,000.