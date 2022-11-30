‘The Voice’ Finds Its Final 8

Ten became eight on NBC’s The Voice, as one standout survived a nervous Instant Save.

The Voice is nearing the pointy end of its 22nd season. After the remaining contestants performed Monday night (Nov. 28), America voted and the nail-biting stuff began.

Fighting for their lives in the competition were Kim Cruse (Team Legend), Kique (Team Gwen) and Rowan Grace (Team Blake).

For their “last chance” to stay, Cruse performed “Brooks & Dunn’s “Believe;” Kique hit Leon Bridges’ “River;” and Rowan Grace tackled Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

Matters took a slight detour for Kique, the teenage Miami native who tested positive to COVID-19 at the end of last week and performed from isolation in a different location.

Following the performances, Kique appeared, again, on a separate screen watching and waiting for the result.

On this occasion, youth had to step aside to class as Cruse, the 30-year-old from Woodville, TX, beat her teenage opponent.

“Kim, it’s hard for me to believe you’re not walking out of here with the utmost confidence. Because when I see you, I see so much gifted, beauty, power and soul in your voice,” Legend remarked. “When I work with you, I just see so much musical understanding and understanding of how to express your voice in such an incredible way. You are just a joy to work with truly.”

Also on the night, Legend and his Team (Cruse, Omar Jose Cardona and Parijita Bastola) performed The Band’s “The Weight,” while Gwen Stefani and her Team sang Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House.”

Cruse joins the final 8, which includes bodie (Team Blake), Morgan Myles (Team Camila), Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend), Justin Aaron (Team Gwen), Brayden Lape (Team Blake), Parijita Bastola (Team Legend), and Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake).

This year’s season reaches its climax with a two-part finale, set to air Dec. 12 and on Dec. 13.