What’s Your Favorite Musician Cameo in ‘The Simpsons’ History? Vote!

The Simpsons is the longest-running sitcom in American history — premiering on Dec. 17, 1989, the show has now aired 721 episodes and counting portraying the never-ending lives of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, as well as their friends, neighbors and enemies — and throughout the past 33 seasons, a litany of bands and musicians have dropped into Springfield to guest star, from Tony Bennett and Michael Jackson to Lady Gaga and Britney Spears.

Most recently, The Weeknd cameoed on Sunday’s episode, and now Billboard is curious to find out which musician’s cameo on The Simpsons is your all-time favorite.

Do you prefer a guest appearance from one of the early episodes like Ringo Starr in season 2 or Aerosmith in season 3? Maybe you loved one of the mid-2000s guest stars such as 50 Cent in 2004, Mandy Moore the following year, or Fall Out Boy three years later? Or perhaps you couldn’t get enough of Green Day popping up on the big screen in The Simpsons Movie in 2007.

Don’t forget some of the more eclectic cameos in Simpsons history, either. The animated version of “Weird Al” Yankovic has contributed two different parody songs to the show — including the epic and appropriately titled love song “Homer and Marge” back in season 14. And both Ted Nugent and the Baha Men have appeared not once, but twice during The Simpsons‘ record-breaking run.

Whether you choose Sting, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Katy Perry or the cast of Glee, vote in Billboard‘s official poll below and let your voice be heard.