Ram Is Booted on ‘The Masked Singer’

Ram hit the wall on Wednesday night’s edition of The Masked Singer, as the horned beast became the season’s second contestant to be sent packing.

Ram got episode 2 away with a cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” facing off against Firefly, who impressed with a rendition of Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman.”

In the end, Ram got the flick. Behind the mask was Joe Buck, the Emmy winning sportscaster who, to make matters even more interesting, has just announced his departure from Fox Sports to ESPN. The easter egg, for those hunting, was the Los Angeles Rams, winners of the 2022 Super Bowl.

If there’s a silver lining for Buck, he now has more time to prepare for that new gig.

He joins Duff Goldman, The Food Network star who was sent home following last week’s season opener, an episode that’ll be remembered for the wrong reasons, as his McTerrier head came off onstage and another hopeful suffered a medical emergency mid-performance.

With Goldman and now Buck gone, attention now turns to disgraced former Donald Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Even the most casual of Masked Singer fans is aware that the former New York major is lurking under one of those colorful costumes.

During a taping of the series, two Masked Singer judges reportedly exited the stage when Guiliani was unmasked. According to Deadline, panelists Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke “quickly left the stage in protest,” though it’s unclear which outfit he wore.

Watch Ram’s unmasking below.