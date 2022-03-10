‘The Nick Cannon Show’ Canceled After One Season

The Nick Cannon Show will not make it to a second season on air. On Thursday (March 10), the co-presidents of the show’s producer and distribution company revealed that Nick Cannon‘s namesake program will not be renewed for another installment after a series of difficult discussions.

Explore Explore Nick Cannon See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Nick Cannon producer-distributor and Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, told Deadline in a statement. “We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

Deadline additionally reported that two episodes of The Nick Cannon Show are filming on Thursday, though crew members are being told it will be the last pair of episodes they film for the program. The show — which premiered on Sept. 28, 2021 — will not be taken off the air immediately as there are enough episodes to fill the duration of the series, anticipated to end sometime in May.

The Nick Cannon Show saw the comedian, singer and television show host interview special guests including Lil Kim, Montell Jordan, Angela Yee, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tina Knowles-Lawson and more. Most notably, Cannon opened up on the show several times about the passing of his five-month-old son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon has yet to make a statement on the talk show’s cancelation but still has a gig with Fox as the host of The Masked Singer — the popular singing competition is currently in its seventh season and airs every Wednesday on the network at 8 p.m. ET.