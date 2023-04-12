Lil Nas X & Tommy Lee Rave About Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem in ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Trailer

Disney+ dropped the trailer for The Muppets Mayhem on Wednesday (April 12) featuring appearances by Lil Nas X, Tommy Lee and more.

The teaser kicks off with a parade of famous faces praising Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem for their influence and place in rock history in the style of a retrospective documentary. “The Mayhem? They taught Mötley Crüe how to shred and party!” Lee exclaims in a confessional. “They tattooed their name on me when I was passed out! What?”

“I grew up idolizing Dr. Teeth,” adds Lil Nas X. “I bought gold grills just to be like him!”

However, there’s just one problem: In their nearly 50 years together, the Muppets band never recorded a single album. Cue the entrance of Lilly Singh as an ambitious exec from the fictional Wax Town Records, who’s determined to help Dr. Teeth, Janice, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Zoot and Lips finally record their long-awaited debut.

“How ’bout a hot music collab, huh?” she suggests, trotting the likes of Zedd, Deadmau5 and Kesha into the studio to work with the band. From there, mayhem ensues — whether it’s Animal going viral on TikTok, Janice discovering the power of a ring light or Dr. Teeth accidentally starting a feud with the many fandoms of pop music with a single rogue tweet.

The Muppets Mayhem also stars Tahj Mowry and Saara Chaudry with guest appearances by everyone from Paula Abdul, Steve Aoki and Sofia Carson to Chris Stapleton, Ziggy Marley, Ryan Seacrest and more. All 10 episodes are slated to hit Disney+ on May 10.

Watch the trailer for The Muppets Mayhem below.