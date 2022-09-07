‘The Masked Singer’ Makes Major Format Changes for Season 8

Season 8 of The Masked Singer premieres later this month, and fans can expect some big changes to the hit reality show’s format when it does.

For the first time, each episode will feature a completely new round of masked celebs with only one contestant moving forward by the end of the hour. Plus, the audience will vote in-studio for their favorite performance of the night and the singer with the lowest tally will then unmask in the middle of the show before taking his or her place in the new Masked Singer VIP section to watch the rest of the episode.

Once the group is whittled down to the final two singers, they’ll go head to head with the same song for the title of King or Queen of The Masked Singer and move on to the next episode.

According to a release, the batch of episodes will also be filled with theme nights, including Vegas Night, Comedy Roast, Hall of Fame, Muppets Night, Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, TV Themes, ’90s Night, Thanksgiving and Fright Night.

The new format also makes room for more costumed celebrities than ever, with inventive getups like Scarecrow, Venus Fly Trap, Sir Bugaboo, Bride, Avocado, Hedgehog, Mummies and more, while returning judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong will be joined by all-star guests for the season like Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey.

The new season of The Masked Singer starts September 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Get a look at some of the biggest changes, costumes and performances to expect on the show below.