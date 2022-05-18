‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Season 7 Champion

Teyana Taylor attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The last masks came off, and the final celebrity was outed Wednesday night (May 18) as season seven of The Masked Singer reached its conclusion.

For the finale, three “Team Good” celebs battled it out for the Golden Mask. There could be only one champ, Firefly, who was revealed to be R&B singer Teyana Taylor.

Second place went to “The Goldbergs” star Hayley Orrantia (as the Ringmaster) and third went to while “Call Me Kat” star Cheyenne Jackson (Prince).

Taylor, who performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and has charted three times on the Billboard 200, including a No. 8 best for 2020’s The Album, sang Usher’s “Bad Girl” for her final song.

Previous performances included “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan; “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson; “Attention” by Charlie Puth; and, in a finale face-off with Ringmaster, hit Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U”.

The latest season of Fox’s surprise hit boasted a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, eight Emmy noms, seven Super Bowl performances, two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and, in Rudy Giuliani, the disgraced former personal attorney of Donald Trump.

Watch the final moments of The Masked Singer 2022 below.