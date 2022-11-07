‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Contestants Behind Walrus & Milkshake

The Masked Singer is slowly whittling down its season eight contestants, and with the arrival of a ’90s-themed episode on Sunday night (Nov. 6), there were two contestants whose identities were revealed. Both Milkshake and Walrus were sent packing, but not before sharing who they are and giving a final exit interview before leaving the show.

Walrus was the first contestant to leave The Masked Singer after failing to secure enough votes to stay on the singing competition. The unmasking revealed that the Walrus was none other than Joey Lawrence, star of ’90s sitcom Blossom and of “Can’t Fix My Love” fame. The track appeared on the actor’s self-titled debut album that was released in 1993, and it later peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Speaking of his experience on the show, Lawrence said, “It’s not about winning. I thought it would be fun for my girls to see at some point. I have two beautiful daughters, and being anonymous and having to look like Daft Punk walking around the set is always fun.”

The actor and singer also shared that being on The Masked Singer is making him consider coming back to music. “I haven’t released a full record in about 20 years, but music brings back this memory of why this whole journey began for me,” he added. “I am seriously thinking about dedicating a lot more of my time to music. Gotta use the stuff god gave you, so maybe I’ll get back into it.”

Milkshake was the second contestant to leave The Masked Singer night after a sing-off against the Lambs to “What Is Love,” by Haddaway. Le’Veon Bell, an NFL running back and free agent, was revealed to be behind the mask. Though Bell is an athlete, in 2017 he dabbled in music with songs uploaded to SoundCloud and later released an album in 2019 titled Life’s a Gamble.

“I did The Masked Singer because I watch it a lot and my friends were on it, and it’s a good opportunity to showcase my talent musically. A lot of people look at me on the field or boxing. I think this was a good opportunity on the show, I could entertain and people didn’t even know it was me. I think that kinda opened up people’s eyes a little bit,” he said in his exit interview. “Watching them try to guess who I was, that was entertaining too. It was ranging from all types of artists and athletes: T.I. got brought up, LL Cool J, Ice Cube. The praise from the judges, I appreciate it and I’m glad I went up there performing what I did.”

Watch Walrus and Milkshake’s unmaskings and exit interviews below.