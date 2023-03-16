‘The Masked Singer’ Judges & ‘Sesame Street’ Characters Join Forces for a ‘Dynamite’ BTS Cover: Watch

The Masked Singer has made its most fitting collaboration to date. On the Wednesday (March 15) episode, judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke appeared alongside several fan-favorite characters from Sesame Street to perform BTS‘ 2020 smash hit “Dynamite.”

Elmo kicked off the performance by sitting at a piano and getting warmed up before announcing to the crowd, “The Masked Singer, Sesame Street is here!” Big Bird kicked off the track’s first verse, before swapping between Cookie Monster — who, naturally, popped up from a cookie cart — and Elmo. Jeong then came in enthusiastically, singing,”Ladies and gentleman, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball!”

After verse cameos from Grover, Abby Cadabby and Count von Count, the rest of the judges filed in and joined in for the song’s upbeat chorus: “‘Cause I-I-I’m in the stars tonight/ So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight/ Shining through the city with a little funk and soul/ So I’ma light it up like dynamite, whoa oh oh,” they sang in unison before a grand finish, complete with raining confetti.

“Dynamite” is one of BTS’ No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The track spent three weeks atop the tally in September 2020, and enjoyed 32 total weeks on the chart. The song also served as the K-pop group’s first No. 1 on the all-genre chart.

Watch The Masked Singer judges perform “Dynamite” alongside Sesame Street characters above.