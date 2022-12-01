‘The Masked Singer’ Sets ‘Christmas Sing-A-Long’ Special

It’s the time of year for giving, and The Masked Singer doing just that.

As season eight of Fox’s quirky singing contest wraps, with Harp declared the champion, The Masked Singer announces a special Christmas extravaganza.

The Masked Singer Christmas Sing-A-Long will air next week with new holiday-themed performances by Harp, Bride, The Lambs and Snowstorm, fun behind-the-scenes bloopers and celebrity shout-outs from across all seasons.

Explore Explore Amber Riley See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The season proper of The Masked Singer came to its climax this Wednesday night (Nov. 30), with front-runner Harp declared the victor.

The two-hour finale saw the judge’s favorite lock horns with the three-headed threat The Lambs. Despite finding perfect harmony on Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman,” the trio (Wilson Phillips) couldn’t handle the former Glee star and Broadway veteran Amber Riley, who performed Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” and John Mayer’s “Gravity.”

Speaking with Billboard on her win, Riley remarked, “It felt fitting because I am a queen anyway! [Laughs] Just kidding! It felt great because it was so cool. We’re Americans, so we don’t have kings and queens. If you want to give me a crown, I’ll take it!”

This year, some big changes were introduced to the reality show’s format.

For the first time, each episode featured a completely new round of masked celebs with only one contestant moving forward by the end of the hour. Plus, the audience voted in-studio for their favorite performance of the night, and the singer with the lowest tally was then unmasked in the middle of the show before taking his or her place in the new Masked Singer VIP section to watch the rest of the episode.

The long list of celebrity participants included William ShatnerJerry Springer, George Foreman, Chris Jericho, Linda Blair, Gloria Gaynor, George Clinton, Ray Parker Jr. and Eric Idle.

The Masked Singer Christmas Sing-A-Long special will air next Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8pm ET.