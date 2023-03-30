‘The Masked Singer’ Waves on ‘Cheers’ Star For ‘80s Night: Watch

The ‘80s are back, baby, at least on Wednesday night’s (March 29) edition of The Masked Singer, where three contestants took a trip back to a time when muscles ruled Hollywood, and big hair was how it got done.

Off the bat, Dolly performed Simple Minds’ Breakfast Club hit “Don’t You Forget About Me,” Scorpio tackled Cyndi Lauper’s signature song “Girls just Want Have Fun,” and Moose hit “The Power of Love,” Huey Lewis and The News’ hit soundtrack from Back to the Future.

Sadly for Moose, the big guy got the chop.

Under the antlers was George Wendt, the Emmy-nominated actor and funnyman, better known to millions as Norm from Cheers.

What made him want to try-on the Moose helmet? “Well, you know, I thought maybe I’d win,” he told host Nick Cannon. And how did it fit? “It was profoundly ridiculous.”

With Moose out of the picture, Scorpio and Doll went at it for a Battle Royale, in a face-off to Duran Duran’s early masterpiece “Hungry Like The Wolf.”

There could be one winner, and that was Doll.

Scorpio, it would seem, wasn’t ready to remove the mask. In an awkward moment, the stinging singer struggled to get that helmet off and needed assistance form two men in black.

Underneath was Christine Quinn, star of the reality TV series Selling Sunset. “You gave it all,” said Robin Thicke, praising her losing efforts in the Battle Royale.

“If I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna go out with a bang,” she said. And Quinn did just that — bang, and she’s out.

Why do the Masked Singer? “I’ve always loved this show and I was like, I want to be on that show. Girls just want to have fun,” was her response.

Quinn went on to describe herself as a “closet singer,” and dropped some truth bombs: “so the fact that I’m here on the stage singing in front of people, that just goes to show anything is possible if you put your mind to it and practice.”

Wendt and Quinn join a growing group of unmasked celebrities in this season nine of Fox’s wacky hit.

Others include Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), Alexa Bliss (Axolotl) Malin Akerman (Squirrel), Lele Pons (Jackalope), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Howie Mandel (Rock Lobster), Sara Evans (Mustang) and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

