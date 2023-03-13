‘The Little Mermaid’ Soundtrack Gets an Official Release Date

Disney fans are just months away from diving under the sea with Halle Bailey as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and on Monday (March 13), the film’s official soundtrack got a release date.

According to a post from the film shared to Twitter, the soundtrack “featuring all new performances by the cast” is set for release on May 19, a week before the movie hits theaters on May 26. The album will include new lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda, plus music and lyrics from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman from the original 1989 The Little Mermaid film.

The Little Mermaid Original Soundtrack featuring all new performances by the cast with music from @AIMenken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by @Lin_Manuel Miranda, is available now for pre-save/pre-add/pre-order. Soundtrack releases 5/19. https://t.co/utz99SEbrL pic.twitter.com/gajJKUBf68 — The Little Mermaid (@LittleMermaid) March 13, 2023

The official trailer for the live-action movie debuted during the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night (March 12), capturing Bailey as Ariel in the reimagining of the Disney animated classic, with an ensemble including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton and Jonah Hauer-King as Eric.

In November, the Chloe x Halle star revealed that the most “touching” part of playing the iconic Ariel was getting to see the reaction little girls had to her performance of “Part of Your World” when it initially was released in September.

“It just makes me cry,” she shared. “The fact that all these little Black and Brown babies are going to be able to feel like they’re being represented is really special to me. I know that if I had that when I was younger, it would have changed a whole lot for me and my perspective on who I am as an individual.”