×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

‘The Little Mermaid’ Gives a Sneak Peek of ‘Kiss the Girl’ Scene During MTV Movie & TV Awards

And yes, it looks just like the original scene from the 1989 animated film.

THE LITTLE MERMAID
THE LITTLE MERMAID Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Sha-la-la-la-la-la, my oh my! Fans got to enjoy a first look at the iconic “Kiss the Girl” scene from the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid during the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night (May 7).

Explore

Explore

Halle Bailey

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In the nearly one-minute clip, Ariel and Prince Eric, played by Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King float around in a rowboat, surrounded by an enchanted forest scene, as Sebastian (Daveed Diggs), Flounder (Jacob Tremblay) and Scuttle (Awkwafina) try to convince the young Prince to kiss the mermaid princess. As a result, the spell put on Ariel by villain Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), in which she traded her voice for human legs, would be broken.

Related

Alicia Keys x Queen Charlotte

Alicia Keys Talks Bringing 'Magic' to 'If I Ain't Got You' With All-Female Orchestral Cover: 'This…

“Sha-la-la-la-la-la / Float along / And listen to the song / The song say kiss the girl,” the group sings, as the scene looks almost identical to the original 1989 animated movie.

“I’m a little bit nervous just because this has been so long in the making. I mean, I auditioned for this film when I was 18, and I turned 23 this year,” Bailey previously shared of the highly anticipated film release in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “Now that it’s finally here, I’m like, whoa, I can’t believe it. And it’s a very, very big pinch-me moment. I’m so excited. And I just can’t wait for people to see what we did to this film.”

“Kiss the Girl,” co-written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, received an Oscar nomination for best original song but lost to “Under the Sea,” another Menken/Ashman song from The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26. Watch the new preview below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad