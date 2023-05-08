‘The Little Mermaid’ Gives a Sneak Peek of ‘Kiss the Girl’ Scene During MTV Movie & TV Awards

Sha-la-la-la-la-la, my oh my! Fans got to enjoy a first look at the iconic “Kiss the Girl” scene from the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid during the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night (May 7).

In the nearly one-minute clip, Ariel and Prince Eric, played by Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King float around in a rowboat, surrounded by an enchanted forest scene, as Sebastian (Daveed Diggs), Flounder (Jacob Tremblay) and Scuttle (Awkwafina) try to convince the young Prince to kiss the mermaid princess. As a result, the spell put on Ariel by villain Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), in which she traded her voice for human legs, would be broken.

“Sha-la-la-la-la-la / Float along / And listen to the song / The song say kiss the girl,” the group sings, as the scene looks almost identical to the original 1989 animated movie.

“I’m a little bit nervous just because this has been so long in the making. I mean, I auditioned for this film when I was 18, and I turned 23 this year,” Bailey previously shared of the highly anticipated film release in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “Now that it’s finally here, I’m like, whoa, I can’t believe it. And it’s a very, very big pinch-me moment. I’m so excited. And I just can’t wait for people to see what we did to this film.”

“Kiss the Girl,” co-written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, received an Oscar nomination for best original song but lost to “Under the Sea,” another Menken/Ashman song from The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26. Watch the new preview below.