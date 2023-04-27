Kim Kardashian Tearfully Navigates Kanye West Divorce in New ‘The Kardashians’ Trailer

The Kardashians are returning for season three of their popular Hulu reality series, and the first trailer dropped on Thursday (April 27), highlighting some darker moments the famous sisters have faced over the past year.

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Most notably, Kim Kardashian is seen struggling through her divorce from Kanye West, breaking down in tears when her sister Khloé asks if she’s OK. “I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband,” Kendall Jenner tells the camera, before a scene in which matriarch Kris offers Kim support at a moment where she feels “the weight of the world” on her shoulders.

“He has made up the most insane narrative. We stay silent through all the lies for my kids,” Kim tells the camera while crying. While the trailer doesn’t specify what exact “narrative” Kim is referring to, Ye publicly alleged in February 2022 that the SKIMS founder had tried to “kid nap” their daughter Chicago for the child’s birthday, claiming that she hadn’t invited him to the birthday party and didn’t tell him where it was.

Kim later addressed his public criticisms. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately.”

Season three of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on May 25. Watch the new trailer below, which also addresses Khloé’s melanoma scare and the sisters setting unrealistic beauty standards.