6 Biggest Moments From ‘The Kardashians’ Series Premiere

After 20 seasons on E! with the show that made them Hollywood’s royal family, the Kardashians wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June 2021.

But it wasn’t long before the family announced that they’d be giving onscreen access to their lives again, this time in a new Hulu show called The Kardashians. The first episode, which premieres on Thursday (April 14), catches fans up on what the superstar group has been up to in the past couple months — from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy and Kourtney Kardashian’s budding romance with Travis Barker to Kim Kardashian’s divorce process from Kanye West.

See below for the six biggest things we learned from the first episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

1. Kylie kept her baby’s gender a secret even from her family

The youngest KarJenner made an appearance at Kim’s family barbecue at the beginning of the episode, where the Skims owner guessed (correctly, as we now know) that Kylie would be having a boy. “You’re skinnier this way,” Kim explained, referring to how her younger sister looks from the front. “You’re prettier than you were last time. Like, the girls take the beauty to give it to themselves, but the boys know what’s up and they let you be a little prettier.”

As for why she’s keeping the gender a secret, a then-six-months-pregnant Kylie explained, “We’re just waiting for the right moment to tell everyone in a special way.”

“My whole life is so public, my pregnancy is really public this time,” she continued. “To have something between Travis and I feels really special. It’s just fun keeping that to ourselves.”

2. Kourtney reveals how she and Travis Barker made the transition from friends to lovers

“Last year during the pandemic, we were texting and I just put it out there with, like, flirtatious conversation,” she said of her now-fiancé, who lived just down the block from her and had been her friend for nearly a decade before they took the leap romantically. “Finally, once I made it known, he asked me to watch a movie and the whole movie he didn’t make a move.”

When the producer asked Kourtney who went in for the first kiss, she replied, “Me! I did. He was taking long time. The movie was over, and then we started another movie and I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this movie marathon,’ so I made the first move.”

Since the show, the pair got engaged in October 2021. On April 4, the couple went to a wedding chapel in Las Vegas and got hitched by an Elvis impersonator while in town for the Grammy Awards, where Barker performed just hours earlier with Lenny Kravitz and H.E.R.

However, sources confirm to Billboard that while the pair did go to the chapel, they are not legally married. Rather, the ceremony was just for fun — and the photo opp — after a few drinks.

3. Kanye said he’d quit being an artist to be Kim’s full-time stylist

While having lunch with Khloe and Kourtney after an SNL styling session, Kim revealed that she was frustrated that her clothes for the week didn’t come from Kanye and his stylist in time for her to meet up with her sisters. “I just want the outfits lined up in my room. Monday, Tuesday… I’m a robot. I will operate as such,” she explained, to which Khloe asked, “Is someone going to do that for you?”

“Well, it’s Kanye. He says he wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist,” Kim replied. “Kanye and I remain friends. Kanye has always dressed me and styled me. In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be.”

And while that has “always been our thing,” Kim revealed that “there’s a side of me that wants total independence too.”

Earlier in the episode, Kim explained that she and her estranged husband were in a good place since she filed for divorce in February 2021. “Kanye and I are still going through a divorce,” she said. “We’re just trying to figure out how to be good parents and good friends. Ultimate goal is happiness and whatever that looks like.”

4. Kim mentions Pete Davidson before SNL hosting gig

While we know now that Kim and Pete’s romantic relationship blossomed following the reality TV mogul’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, it turns out, the comedian helped Kim calm her nerves before the big event.

“There are certain things, in preparation, that people are telling me to do that are making me way more nervous,” she explained to the camera. “I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met [Gala], and I was like, ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for.’ And he was like, ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good!’ And I was like, ‘I can read.'”

5. The Kardashians love Kravis

“For years we have been telling Kourtney that her and Travis [Barker] should hook up,” Kim tells the camera. “Kourtney has just been in this amazing relationship. It’s the first time I’ve seen her happy. I’m so happy for this win for her, because she deserves it.”

Matriarch Kris Jenner added, “They are so happy, seem so in love and never start making out, by the way, ever.”

6. Kim is not letting her sex tape control her life 20 years later

After her six-year-old son found an ad on his Roblox game, insinuating that there was more footage from her famously leaked sex tape with singer Ray J from back 2007, Kim began to speak to her lawyers to get to the bottom of it.

“For 20 years this has been held over my head, of this mistake — or is it a mistake?” Kim tells the cameras. “It was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip, we film a video. It’s embarrassing for that to be out there, but it’s not the most scandalous thing and I’m not going to be made to feel that way. I’m just human.”