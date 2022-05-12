Kim Kardashian Begins to Rediscover Herself (And Texts Pete Davidson) in New ‘Kardashians’ Episode

Single Kim Kardashian begins to flourish in the newest episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, which hit the streaming platforms on Thursday (May 12).

The episode begins with Kim studying for the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, a.k.a. the “baby bar,” and celebrating her 41st birthday with her family. After she takes the exam, she sits down to catch up with her older sister Kourtney, who asks how her relationship with Kanye West is going since the rapper walked out of Kim’s Saturday Night Live monologue.

Kim goes on to refer to Ye’s Revolt interview, explaining, “[He said] that SNL got me to say that I divorced him. I came prepared with my monologue and that really upset him. I showed him the monologue but he says he never read it, he just didn’t read the text. Kanye had a really hard time with what I said because it’s not final. He’s like, ‘I haven’t signed the divorce papers.’”

When Kourtney asks what the rapper is waiting for to sign the divorce papers, as Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and the episode was filmed nine months later in November. Kim replies, “I don’t know, I ask him all the time. He says he will, and then he’s like, ‘Well, I don’t want a divorce so I’m not going to sign them.’”

Kim goes on to explain to the camera that there is often a double standard with how she and her estranged husband express how they feel about their relationship. “I’m always super protective of Kanye and not sharing a lot of the negative things that have happened, just because he’s not here doing the show,” she said. “Also, if I do something on a reality show then it’s like, ‘How dare she talk about it?’ Then he can do a song and it’s so creative and expressive. It’s always two different sides are being expressed two different ways. One is respected and one is not.”

Kourtney and Kim wrap up their conversation with Kim explaining that she is now seeking her own identity outside of her relationship with Kanye, especially because he was her stylist throughout their marriage. Kim says that she picked her own outfit for the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards, and Ye disapproved of her all-brown, leather look. “[Kanye] told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” Kim said.

In another scene of The Kardashians episode 5, Kim attempts to pick out her own outfits for Paris Hilton’s upcoming wedding as well as the nuptials of her friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella. When Scott Disick comes to say hi to her, Kim explains that she’s insecure that she won’t pick the right outfit, to which Disick assures her and tells her that she’s “going to get back to more of you.”

“It’s so crazy to me that Kim would ever, ever think or be insecure about her looks,” Disick tells the camera. “She’s maybe the most famous person in the world for being the most beautiful person in the world, so it’s kind of cool to know that everybody has their own insecurities sometimes. But at the end of the day, nobody does it really better than her.”

“I think fashion is always something that I’ve been really into, but I’ve never been the creative,” Kim tells the camera. “I definitely see what I like, but I’ve never really been the visionary. Kanye would come in and be like, ‘Oh you should do your hair like this! Oh, you should do your makeup like this!’ That’s his love language, it’s clothes. So I’ve always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes. That was the last thing we had really in common.”

“I’m trying to figure out, ‘Who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself?’” she continues. “I was always like, ‘The Kardashians’ with my sisters and then I was like ‘Kimye.’ Who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye? When I filed for divorce, it’s been 10 months now and I am finally stepping out, and being like, ‘I can do this.’”

The episode also follows Kris Jenner’s birthday party at her new home, with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Travis Barker, Disick, Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi all in attendance. Disick asks Kim in a hushed tone how last night was, saying that he FaceTimed her.

“I was probably busy,” Kim coyly replies, before the Skims founder is seen giggling while looking at her phone.

“Who are you texting Kim? Does his name rhyme with feet?” the show’s producer asks Kim, referring to a then-brand new relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Kim also tells Disick that Davidson is “truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet.”

According to the preview, Kim’s bar exam results come in during the sixth episode, which will air on May 19. Watch full episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu here.